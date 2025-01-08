Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Heading For Divorce

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's marriage hasn't just hit a rocky patch, they're about to call it quits with a divorce filing ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple recently separated, and they're moving forward with divorce. It's unclear what brought them to the decision to end their nearly 17-year marriage, but there have been some public signs of trouble.

Both Cash and Jessica have been out and about without their wedding rings. Most recently, she attended a pre-Golden Globes party Saturday at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood without Cash, and without her ring.

Ditto for her night out in Rome last month with film producer Andrea Iervolino -- no wedding ring on her hand as she and Andrea were beginning to work on the biopic, "Maserati: The Brothers."

For his part, Cash was out and about in L.A. last week with a ring-less left hand.

The last time Cash and Jessica were photographed together was at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena back on November 10 as they sat courtside for a Lakers game. Jessica also posted a family photo from Universal Studios last week, though it's unclear if was a current photo or a throwback.

The estranged couple met in 2004 on the set of "Fantastic Four." She was starring in the movie and Cash was working as a director's assistant. They got engaged in 2007 and then married a year later with a low-key Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony.

They share 3 children ... 16-year-old, Honor, 12-year-old Haven, and 7-year-old Hayes.

How this divorce plays out will be interesting ... Jessica's had tremendous success, launching a billion-dollar brand with The Honest Company. We do not know if they signed a prenup.