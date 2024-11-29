Jessica Alba Catches More Rays in Bikini During Mexico Vacation

Jessica Alba certainly seems thankful for the sun down in Mexico ... heading out to the beach in another bikini and catching a few rays while on vacay with her family.

The actress was photographed Wednesday on a beach in Puerto Vallarta ... wearing just a tiny two-piece swimsuit and lying out on a beach chair.

She's got thick sunglasses and gold earrings on ... great for hanging out on the shore -- but, it doesn't look like Jessica planned on diving into the crisp blue water and splashing around.

She did dip a toe in ... walking out to the waves in a matching cover-up and huge sun hat -- and checking the temp alongside her husband Cash Warren and their 16-year-old daughter Honor.

Jessica -- ever the fashionista -- isn't wearing the same bikini we saw her in earlier this week BTW ... changing it up from the white and gray ensemble to one with a little bit of a darker hue.

Like we told you, it's a week of relaxation after a busy year for Jessica ... whose first feature-length film in five years dropped on Netflix back in June.

"Trigger Warning" didn't get particularly good reviews ... and, a week in Mexico might be just what Jessica needs to purge herself of all the negativity before the new year.