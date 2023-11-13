Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Pose for Vogue, Celebrate Engagement with Celebs

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez look damn comfortable in the country and in the city -- $160 billion will do that for ya -- as they posed for a western-themed spread in Vogue ... but also partied with their celeb pals in Bev Hills.

Their latest engagement party went down Sunday night ... a private affair at the home of Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg with a serious who's who guest list.

As for Lauren and Jeff's wedding day ... she talked to Vogue about planning the massive event, but sounds like they don't have a ton of details yet. They've only been engaged for 5 months, after all.

However, the couple was happy to strike several poses for multiple photo shoots ... one on his Western Texas ranch, and another with a glossy, futuristic theme that looks kinda spacey.

Makes sense, as Lauren says she's getting ready for her trip to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule. She also talked about their $10 billion philanthropic efforts through the Bezos Earth Fund -- as she put it to Vogue, "This is the most important work I’ve ever done, ever.”