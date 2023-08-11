Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Launch Maui Relief Fund, Donate $100 Million

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez 'Heartbroken' Over Maui Wildfires ... Donate $100 Mil for Relief

8/11/2023 2:28 PM PT
Jeff Bezos is taking some much-needed action to help Maui recover and rebuild after the horrific wildfires -- not only by donating a huge sum of money, but also by creating a fund to keep the relief effort going.

Jeff's fiancee Lauren Sanchez announced they're donating $100 million and launching the Maui Fund, saying ... "Jeff and I are heartbroken by what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated."

The deadly fires -- which have claimed at least 55 lives and wiped Lahaina off the map -- have left thousands homeless and without any personal belongings. The humanitarian crisis would be enough to draw Bezos' attention, but he also has a personal tie to the island.

He purchased a 14-acre estate for $78 million in 2021 ... which is about 20 miles south of where the fires are raging.

The Devastation In Hawaii
Lauren says she and Jeff are thinking long term -- "The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen -- even after much of the attention has subsided."

