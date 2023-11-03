Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Announce They're Moving from Seattle to Miami

Jeff Bezos is heading toward greener pastures -- or bluer waters, rather ... 'cause he's packing up his bags and leaving the city of Seattle behind for good ... opting for Florida.

The Amazon founder billionaire announced Thursday that he and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, will be moving to Miami soon -- and he did so by posting old footage of himself in the city he's lived in for a long time ... and where he founded the iconic tech company.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jeff writes, "Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first 'office.'"

He continues, "My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 -- GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

He points out that his rocket company, Blue Origin, has its core operations facility down in Cape Canaveral as well ... so the move makes sense on that front, as he apparently wants to focus on that venture a tad bit more these days.



JB finishes with this ... "I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

Lauren seems to be stoked about the relocation ... she replied, "Miami 💖."

Of course, this move lines up with a recent real estate purchase he made down in the Sunshine State -- in which he scooped up his neighbor's multi-million-dollar compound in Indian Creek, FL ... a plot of land that was already next to his mansion there.

We already know the soon-to-be-married power couple like the open sea, and with them being stationed in Vice City going forward ... they'll have access to one and then some.