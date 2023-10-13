Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jeff Bezos Buys Florida Neighbor's Mansion For $79 Million

Jeff Bezos Buys FL Neighbor's Mansion For $79M ... I'm All About Expansion!!!

10/13/2023 9:07 AM PT
Jeff Bezos is expanding his real estate portfolio ... dropping 8-figures for a sprawling estate in Florida's "Billionaire Bunker" island ... and it's next door to a house he already owns.

The Amazon founder plunked down $79 million to buy his neighbor's 19,064-square-foot mansion in Indian Creek ... a barrier island in Biscayne Bay that's chock full of billionaires.

Jeff's new place has 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and it comes with all the bells and whistles ... we're talking a home theater, wine cellar, library, maids' quarters, pool and sauna.

Lauren Sanchez's fiancé even got a discount on the property ... the estate was previously listed in May for $85 million, and Jeff bought it Thursday for $6 mil less.

Indian Creek
Jeff reportedly bought a 3-bedroom home next door to this new one back in August for $68 million in an off-market deal ... so it will be interesting to see what he does with the neighboring properties.

Anyone else smell a billionaire compound in the making?

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Together
All of the homes in Indian Creek are on the water with boat docks ... and we all know Jeff and Lauren love a good yacht.

Jeff Bezos Plays Photog for Bikini-Clad Lauren Sanchez on Superyacht
Jeff's new neighbors are pretty impressive too ... Tom Brady's building a home in the exclusive enclave, and so are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

