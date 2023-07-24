Jeff Bezos Shirtless Thirst Trap, Lauren Sanchez Shares Steamy Photo
Jeff Bezos Shirtless, Sexy Snap of Amazon Founder ... Lauren Shows Off Her Man!
7/24/2023 8:45 AM PT
Jeff Bezos is lookin' absolutely JACKED taking a dip in the ocean ... at least, according to a shameless thirst trap -- posted by none other than his boo, Lauren Sanchez.
Lauren shared the pic of her hunky fiance Sunday, showing the bigwig coming out of the water in his trunks. She captioned it, "Is it just me, or is it hot outside?" The comments make it clear ... it ain't the weather that's heating things up.
Jeff ain't the only tech guru gettin' shredded ... because Mark Zuckerberg's been looking as fit as ever, thanks to his training with UFC legends Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski while a potential fight with Elon Musk looms over his head -- better to be prepared.
Mark and Jeff are both looking pretty fire, so we gotta ask ...
Who'd You Rather?
As we reported, Jeff and Lauren have been having a blast on his $500 mil superyacht -- dubbed Koru -- and his $100M support vessel named Abeona.
The shirtless pic was taken aboard the Koru during their latest Mediterranean vacay near Italy.
The happy couple's had an amazing couple of months at sea, and Jeff even proposed to Lauren while in Spain. BTW, her love for the guy is beaming, if the spicy post was any indication.