Jeff Bezos Shirtless Thirst Trap, Lauren Sanchez Shares Steamy Photo

Jeff Bezos is lookin' absolutely JACKED taking a dip in the ocean ... at least, according to a shameless thirst trap -- posted by none other than his boo, Lauren Sanchez.

Lauren shared the pic of her hunky fiance Sunday, showing the bigwig coming out of the water in his trunks. She captioned it, "Is it just me, or is it hot outside?" The comments make it clear ... it ain't the weather that's heating things up.

Mark and Jeff are both looking pretty fire, so we gotta ask ...

Who'd You Rather? Something Went Wrong Jeff Bezos

Mark Zuckerberg

As we reported, Jeff and Lauren have been having a blast on his $500 mil superyacht -- dubbed Koru -- and his $100M support vessel named Abeona.

The shirtless pic was taken aboard the Koru during their latest Mediterranean vacay near Italy.