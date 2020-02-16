Jessica Alba -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Getty

Jessica Alba's good looks are hard not to love!

Here is a 16-year-old version of the "Valentine's Day" star rockin' this pixie cut at a movie premiere in Los Angeles, CA back in 1998 (left).

And 22 years later ... The now 38-year-old actress was last spotted looking better than ever at the Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills, CA just last week (right).

Alba's actively working on new products for her brand, The Honest Company, and has also been busy working on a new show, "L.A.'s Finest", where she stars alongside Gabrielle Union.

L.A.'s finest indeed!

The question is ...