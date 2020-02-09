Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Aside from his theater presence, this famous face has been featured in several movies and television shows. This actor earned two back-to-back nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards for the show "Pose" on FX.

This star has been stealing the show recently with his award show looks and can't be missed ... get yourself together and really focus so you don't miss a clue that might help you figure out who might be hiding in this warped pic!