Jessica Alba Wears Bikini, Tans on Beach During Family Vacation in Mexico

Jessica Alba's kicking back on her family vacation to Mexico ... lying out on the sand and getting a tan in a skimpy, two-piece.

The actress enjoyed an afternoon of sand, surf and sun with her husband Cash Warren and their daughter Honor ... with Jessica wearing a bikini, a hat and nothing else.

Her man Cash laid down right next to her ... showing off his powerful chest as he too caught a few rays.

Jessica's 16-year-old daughter seemed relaxed at the beach too ... presumably enjoying her Thanksgiving break with a little international vacay.

While she's enjoying some time off, Jessica's had a busy year ... dropping her first feature-length movie since 2019 earlier this year on Netflix.

The movie, "Trigger Warning," stars JA as a special forces commando who returns to her hometown from overseas and runs afoul of a gang. The movie wasn't loved by critics ... with the flick attaining just 20% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In recent years, Jessica has been far more focused on The Honest Company ... the business she cofounded which sells personal care products, beauty products, baby products and more.