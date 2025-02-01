Jessica Alba, Meghan Markle Set Intention at 'New Moon' Event for Kerry Washington's Bday

Play video content TikTok/ @jessicaalba

Jessica Alba says she and her celeb pals are letting go of what doesn't serve them as they welcome a new moon for Kerry Washington's birthday.

The actress-turned-businesswoman shared a clip to her TikTok earlier this week ... and, she revealed she and some pals engaged in a spiritual event for a "New Moon Ceremony" with Spirit Daughter leading the festivities.

Spirit Daughter -- founded by Jill Wintersteen, who started her business back in 2016 -- explains the first new moon of the year is a powerful time to manifest at a rapid rate ... and, it's also a good time to let go of the past.

The group of women light candles, write in journals and seem to spend time thinking hard about their intentions.

The event was also a birthday party for Alba's pal Kerry ... and, while she walked donuts with a lit candle to her friend, she walked right past the Duchess of Sussex -- Meghan Markle herself.

It's a quick, "blink and you'll miss it" moment ... but, Meghan's sitting at the table -- laughing and having a wonderful time it looks like.

Alba wrote in her TikTok caption that "New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting #intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that. We connected, #manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our #power and highest vibration."

Jessica obviously has some things to release ... like we told you, she and her longtime husband Cash Warren are splitting after more than 15 years of marriage. She's stopped wearing her wedding ring in public -- and, Jessica later said she's on a journey of self-realization amid her split.

Play video content TMZ.com