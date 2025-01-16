Jessica Alba Breaks Silence Over Divorce Filing From Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is finally speaking out after the bombshell news dropped that she and husband Cash Warren are calling it quits.

In an IG post Thursday, the actress shared she’s been on a journey of self-discovery and growth for years ... both alone and with Cash. While she’s proud of their marriage over the last 2 decades, she’s ready to step into a new chapter of evolution and personal growth.

Jessica made it clear there’s no bad blood, signing off her post with, "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

TMZ reported last week the pair had recently separated and were moving forward with a divorce. Public signs of trouble included Cash and Jessica being spotted without their wedding rings.

They met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004 -- Jessica starring, Cash working as a director's assistant. They got engaged in 2007 and married a year later.