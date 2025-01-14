Kathy Griffin Finalizes Divorce With Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin's marriage to Randy Bick is about to be officially dunzo.

The comedian settled her divorce with Bick in L.A. County Superior Court after she filed to end the marriage back in December 2023.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the former couple got hitched on New Year's Day 2020 and inked a prenup, but three years later they split, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the papers filed Monday with the court, the parties agreed that, per the prenup, no community property exists between them, meaning they did not accrue any assets together over the course of their marriage. The parties also divvied up their separate property per the terms of the prenup and waived spousal support. The former couple had no children, so child support was not an issue.

As TMZ first reported ... Griffin filed for divorce just before she and Bick were to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary on January 1, 2024.

The two got hitched on New Year's 2020 in a ceremony officiated by actress Lily Tomlin after they first started dating in 2011. They broke up briefly in 2018, but got back together the following year.