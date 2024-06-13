Kathy Griffin Shares IG Pic After Second Vocal Cord Surgery

Kathy Griffin's bouncing back ... fresh from round two of surgical procedures to restore her voice.

The comedienne posted an IG pic of her throat Wednesday wrapped in a gauze bandage and said, "Vocal cord surgery went well. 🙏 A bit of scarring and swelling, but it’ll be worth it if I get some of my voice back. 🙏🙏🙏."

Kathy spilled the deets on her surgery the day before ... explaining she's getting an implant in her left vocal cord. This comes a year after surgery in the same spot, which was left paralyzed during her 2021 lung cancer operation to remove half of her left lung.

KG added she also had an aperture, a tear above her vocal cords, making her stand-up voice higher-pitched than usual.

She admitted she used to breeze through surgeries ... but this one had her on edge after everything she'd been through with her voice.

But before she can fully recover, she’ll need to zip it -- doctors are ordering her to avoid speaking for 2 weeks.

As we reported ... Kathy dropped news of her lung cancer diagnosis in August 2021, then announced she was cancer-free by November following her surgery.