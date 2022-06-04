Kathy Griffin Calls Johnny Depp 'Bloated Booze Bag,' Defends Amber

Kathy Griffin is taking low-blow shots at Johnny Depp -- beyond believing Amber Heard ... she thinks he's far from the dream boat he once was, focusing on his looks.

The comedian went on the offensive this week -- shortly after the pro-Depp verdict came down in Virginia -- during an appearance on "Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem" ... where she hurled a lot of insults at JD and his legion of fanboys (and girls).

"I love these johnny depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show a picture of what he looks like now, which is a big, orange, fat, bloated boozebag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail." @kathygriffin pic.twitter.com/OaOTkFd62l — caleb (@calebstark) June 2, 2022 @calebstark

Specifically, she made fun of his appearance ... likening him to Trump, and saying he resembled a "bloated booze bag" these days -- despite what his supporters might think.

KG also commented on his voice and manner of speaking ... saying it was such a phony act, and that she's shocked anyone is buying it -- even invoking Kanye West during his wire days. The host agrees, saying he sounds sorta British ... even though he's from Kentucky.

this is after she vehemently supported amber ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ZNWI85L4J — caleb (@calebstark) June 3, 2022 @calebstark

Kathy wasn't done there though ... she went on to express direct support for Amber, saying she 100% bought her story of alleged abuse -- despite a jury saying otherwise -- and even followed in Amber's footsteps about supposed old rumors in Hollywood about Johnny.

She mentions Kate Moss (who denied any abuse at the hands of JD) ... and even Winona Ryder. Her theory -- which sounds totally speculative -- is that ... these other ladies are, perhaps, afraid of being "Amber Heard'd" and therefore won't speak out against him.

We'll let Kathy speak for herself here ... but let's just say she's certainly catching backlash because of this, from both Depp "stans" and beyond.