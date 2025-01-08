Rachel Lindsay Strikes Divorce Settlement with Bryan Abasolo

Ex 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay won't have to fork over monthly spousal support anymore to her ex, Bryan Abasolo -- they've finally reached a settlement and split up their assets.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Bryan gets a Miami property they owned, a 2021 Honda Accord, several bank accounts, his Breitling watch and some LLCs in the fitness biz.

For her part, Rachel gets their North Hollywood home, a 2023 Porsche Macan, some Jad Najjar paintings and photos and other bank accounts. She and Bryan are splitting the equity she gets from an upstart sports organization called the Fan Controlled Football League.

Ever since they split up, Rachel's very publicly expressed regret over the fact they did not sign a prenup before getting hitched.

She's been paying Bryan $13,257 per month in temporary spousal support -- and while that's over, she will have to pay him $500k over the next year to equalize the split of their assets.

There will remain a few grapes of wrath, if you will, between Rachel and Bryan. The couple had invested in Molly's Grape and Produce Co. ... and depending how it does, they'll figure out how to split any profits over the next 5 years.