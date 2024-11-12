Rachel Lindsay Says She'll 'Never' Date on Reality TV Again

Play video content TMZ.com

Rachel Lindsay has shut the door on a possible return to reality TV to find love ... telling TMZ she will "never" do that again.

We caught up with the "Bachelorette" alum outside of Erewhon in Los Angeles Monday, where she gave an update on how's she doing amid her divorce from her husband, Bryan Abasolo ... who she met and got engaged to on season 13 of the ABC show.

As Rachel put it ... single life has "been great," as she's focusing on having "fun" right now.

However, the reality TV star did confess her DMs have been pretty absent of suitors.

When asked if this would prompt her to ever return to reality TV for dating, she indicated she had zero interest in going back ... declaring she "learned [her] lesson."

Clearly unhappy with the outcome of her experience on "The Bachelorette," Rachel added one more dig, seemingly directed at her ex ... "Fool me once."

Moving forward, Rachel wants to find love "organically" -- saying as much to us.

We can't blame Rachel for being salty about reality TV ... the attorney is shelling out around $10K a month in spousal support during her divorce. Bryan has previously stated he needs $16,275 in spousal support to help with expenses.

As TMZ previously reported, Bryan was the one to officially pull the plug on their relationship, filing for divorce in January after 4 years of marriage.