Rachel Lindsay Fuels Romance Rumors With Country Music Singer

Rachel Lindsay was seen spending a lot of time this weekend with what may be a new male companion who has ties to a major A-list artist ... TMZ has learned.

Witnesses tell us the former "Bachelorette" star and Willie Jones, who collaborated on Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album, were spotted together on Friday at iHeart’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

We're told the two enjoyed each other's company in the Patrón Lounge suite, where they sat closely, chatting, and laughing throughout the night. Our witnesses say when T-Pain hit the stage, the pair got up to dance.

The two continued to spend time together over the weekend. On Sunday, they were spotted shopping at the Melrose Trading Post, where a store called Blk Rchvs posted a photo of them on social media. In the snap, Willie is seen with his arm around Rachel, fueling even more questions about their status.

While it’s unclear whether the two are romantically involved, one witness told us Rachel appeared "the happiest she's been in a long time."

Willie is also known for his 2012 appearance on "The X Factor" at the age of 17.

Rachel is still navigating a nasty divorce from her ex-husband, Bryan Abasolo. The two, who met on "The Bachelor" in 2017 and married in 2019, separated in December 2023 after four years of marriage.