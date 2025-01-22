Jessica Alba Enjoys Girls' Trip Amid Cash Warren Split

Jessica Alba is getting far away from her estranged husband Cash Warren ... taking a girls' trip on the other side of the country.

The actress just shared a bunch of photos from a recent vacation to the Big Apple, and she's surrounded by friends and family ... including her daughter Honor -- who she shares with Cash -- and Giada De Laurentiis.

Jessica says the girls' getaway included meals at some of New York's finest restaurants, and a Broadway production of "Oh, Mary!"

The trip comes on the heels of Jessica's separation from Cash ... her husband of 17 years and the father of her 3 kids.

TMZ broke the story ... Jessica and Cash are moving forward with divorce.

Jessica and Cash haven't been wearing their wedding rings recently, and she's without the ring here ... and she's said, "It's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

