Ice Spice Claps Back to Haters Over Weight Loss With Help From SpongeBob

Ice Spice Nothing 'Mid' About My Toned Body! Claps Back at Haters Over Weight Loss

Ice Spice is having none from the haters giving her grief about toning up her figure ... and she used a hilarious SpongeBob meme to drive the point home.

The rapper posted some snaps Friday, showing off her new toned look ... and, of course, some clowns just had to say something ... like one who replied, "I liked u when u was bigger."

Clearly, she saw the popping off and seemingly responded on her IG story -- with a meme of a bloated, gross SpongeBob SquarePants with the caption, "nah she mid bro" -- signifying those criticizing her ain't exactly Brad Pitt.

FIRST PULL UP

Ice has really gotten after it in the gym ... posting a vid last month of her doing her first pull-up -- after strutting her stuff at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She went off back in August, shutting down Ozempic rumors in a chat on X Spaces, saying ... "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish. Oh, my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

Ice has made it clear ... her fire look is thanks to the gym, clean eating, and nonstop touring.

Who works out at a pineapple gym under the sea???

