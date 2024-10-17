Ice Spice Nails First Pull-Up in the Gym, Debunking Weight-Loss Drug Rumors Further

Play video content

Ice Spice's weight-loss transformation was no fad -- she just pulled off her first pull-up in the gym, further proving that "phat butt" didn't happen overnight!!!

On Thursday, Ice, fresh from strutting her stuff at the recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, set up the camera and climbed up the weight rack like a pro to lift herself well past the bar!!!

Her strength's been building ... she first starts overhand before switching to the underhand technique. Both grips are legit in the military!!!

If you remember, Ice swatted off Ozempic accusations during her "Y2K" album rollout this summer ... she debuted a slimmer frame than in her "Munch" days and fans thought she wasn't being transparent about how she got those results.