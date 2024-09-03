Ice Spice Ex-Friends Cleotrapa, Baby Storme Unify Against Her

Ice Spice has lost yet another BFF, who's claiming to being used as a loop in her BB Belt -- and her enemies just might be teaming up!!!

Rapper Cleotrapa used her Labor Day Weekend to completely unload on Ice Spice ... dropping a 45-minute TikTok video where she accused the "Munch" rapper of being a fake friend ... and claiming she experienced less-than-VIP treatment as the opening act on Ice's Y2K Tour.

According to Cleo, she had to foot the bill for her own hotels and meal per diem ... and was forced to use stinky bathrooms as her dressing rooms.

Cleo says she wasn't paid for her time -- which she had no problem with -- but the final straw was realizing Ice never had any intention to expose Cleo to her Munchkin fanbase -- but rather used her as a prop to look like the better performer.

Ice hosted an X Space to defend herself against Cleo ... and basically chalked it up to jealousy. Ice experienced a very public breakup with singer Baby Storme earlier this year -- who didn't miss the opportunity to pile onto the explosion!!!

Ice Spice opens up about those text messages her ex best friend Baby Storme leaked accusing Nicki Minaj of being ungrateful, jealous, and delusional:



I’m tempted to engage, but I realized you’re just going to give it legs to grow and run with. I like your focus on what I can… pic.twitter.com/GHS9gy72X1 — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) June 29, 2024 @MobzWorld

Storme released a ton of text messages of Ice ragging on Nicki Minaj, and clashed with Cleo at the time ... but came to an accord that their common enemy is the Notorious I.C.E!!!