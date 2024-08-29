Ed Lover Backs Uncle Luke Female Rapper Shakedown On Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ed in NYC on Thursday and the veteran host remembers the doors Luke kicked down for hip hop during his "Yo! MTV Raps" heyday ... and agrees the girls need to open their Birkins and pay homage -- and money to the Miami legend!!!

Luke called out Sexyy, Ice and Meg by name ... but also extended his rant to any female rappers out there shaking their ass for cash. Ed Lover says that even includes p-power pioneers Lil Kim and Foxy Brown -- he says they got their sauce from 2LC!!!

Luke also trashed "male hip hop" as a whole in 2024 -- a complaint we heard repeatedly last year amid the HipHop50 celebrations and Tyler, The Creator also mirrored those comments in his last interview.

It may come off as old-head gatekeeping but Ed reminds us Luke and 2LC actually went to war with the Supreme Court for their freedom of speech rights and won before many of these artists were even born.

They're actually the reason we have "parental advisory" stickers to this very day!!!

