DJ Carisma Says Latto Will Slaughter Ice Spice in Rap Battle

Latto's warning Ice Spice not to engage her in lyrical warfare, and it's sound advice according to Power 106's DJ Carisma ... who says that frozen water will get evaporated with the quickness!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Carisma at Soulja Boy's birthday bash, and she played peacemaker by steering Ice away from engaging with Latto any further.

Ice recently blew off Latto saying the Atlanta rapper had been dragging out their short-lived spat, which was peppered by a few light taps on single releases along the way.

Who Will Have The Better Album? Something Went Wrong Ice Spice - "Y2K"

Latto - "Sugar Honey Iced Tea"

Carisma gives Ice her props, but says bar-for-bar, Latto is the victor 💯 ... and they should just agree to disagree.

Latto may be "big mama" to Ice Spice but Carisma doesn't have her ranked on her personal female Hip Hop Mt. Rapmore at the moment.

