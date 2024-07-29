DJ Carisma Says Latto Will Slaughter Ice Spice in Rap Battle
DJ Carisma Latto Will Smoke On Ice Spice Pack ... IF They Ever Battle
Latto's warning Ice Spice not to engage her in lyrical warfare, and it's sound advice according to Power 106's DJ Carisma ... who says that frozen water will get evaporated with the quickness!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Carisma at Soulja Boy's birthday bash, and she played peacemaker by steering Ice away from engaging with Latto any further.
Ice recently blew off Latto saying the Atlanta rapper had been dragging out their short-lived spat, which was peppered by a few light taps on single releases along the way.
Who Will Have The Better Album?
Carisma gives Ice her props, but says bar-for-bar, Latto is the victor 💯 ... and they should just agree to disagree.
Latto may be "big mama" to Ice Spice but Carisma doesn't have her ranked on her personal female Hip Hop Mt. Rapmore at the moment.
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Sexyy Red and Megan Thee Stallion are this disc jock's reigning queens.
Carisma also gave honorable mention to Kendrick Lamar and BossMan Dlow ... without their hit records this year, she says male rappers would be dead in the water!!!