Ice Spice Dismisses Latto Beef As 'Dragged Out' and Unfunny

Latto recently suggested Ice Spice wouldn't entertain a lyrical rap battle with her and turns out she was right ... but not for reasons she originally thought.

Sorry Latto, Ice thinks your entire beef is nothing but a lame marketing ploy!!!

The Bronx-born, 'Munch' creator is the latest cover star for Rolling Stone to promote her upcoming "Y2K!" album, where she slammed Latto for using her headlining Birthday Bash concert in her Atlanta hometown to fan flames she claims were never sparking to begin with!!! 😫

Ice predicted an in-person run-in with Latto would be oh-so-uneventful ... "I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her 'What’s the issue?' it'd be like a blank stare. It'd really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me."

But it was Latto's doo-doo-shaped cake to celebrate her headlining slot at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash annual concert where Ice drew the line.

The caption on the icing was layered extra thick ... "Think I'm the sh**, bitch?????" -- a direct reference to Ice's song that made Candace Owens call for a national emergency.

"I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like at this point it's a joke that she's just dragged out, and it's just not even funny," Ice complained.

Ice ripped Latto further saying, "Like, bro, 'Think U the Sh**' is from January. You're going to post a piece of sh** cake to announce something that’s good news for you? But it is kind of a compliment because you’re taking something that’s supposed to be a fun moment for you and you’re making it about me … again.”

Latto returned shots to Ice with her "Sunday Service" track but Drake and Kendrick Lamar eventually took over the rap beef spotlight.

Neither Ice nor Latto's cheap shots made Spotify's coveted "Songs of the Summer" playlist so yeah, their hoopla came and went.

Ice's "Y2K!" drops on Friday but Latto won't be too far behind with her "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" album arriving on August 9.

