Ice Spice Fans Boo Her Taylor Swift 'Karma' Song Selection

Ice Spice isn't here for fans disrespecting her BFF Taylor Swift -- no matter where she is, or what she's doing!!!

That was the case for the "Barbie World" rapper when she was met with fans who weren't thrilled with her decision to play her TS collab "Karma" during her performance Sunday in Austria for the Rolling Loud Europe festival.

Ice closed her set with the sound of Taylor singing on "Karma" but fans rejected the vibes with thumbs-down gestures in unison!!! 👎🏻

Ice still blew kisses to the crowd ... she wasn't about to let her homegirl go out like that!!!

Ice and Taylor's collab was released last year and was nominated for a Best Pop Duo Grammy ... an accolade which clearly means nothing to fans in Austria.

Taylor brought out Ice to perform the track when the "Eras" tour stopped in New Jersey last year -- and the crowd was much more receptive. No thumbs were turned down that night!!!

