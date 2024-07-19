Latto Doesn't Think Ice Spice Would Battle Rap Against Her

Not Sure She Wants This 💨

Latto and Ice Spice have been trading small disses with one another on tracks for months -- what would a full-blown contribution to the 2024 Rap Wars look like???

In her new Billboard cover profile, Latto admitted she'd be open to duking it out with Ice Spice and they didn't have any real issues ... it's more like healthy competition.

Thing is, Latto doesn't feel Ice is built for that type of rapping, it's not a slight but more of an observation.

"If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go tit for tat with," Latto told the pub. "I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, 'Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.'"

In February, Latto released her "Sunday Service" single which many pegged to be heat directed at Ice Spice.

The Bronx rapper returned the favor with her track "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" ... and got trounced by Candace Owens for her effort.

Latto encouraged Ice to keep taking shots but doesn't think the feud will manifest into a main event.

"Everybody gon’ take their lil jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me; I feel like you should do that," Latto continued. But, as far as actual whole diss records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like… would it even make sense? It wouldn’t."