Latto Flies to Texas to Support Angel Reese's WNBA Debut

Angel Reese made her own WNBA debut following Caitlin Clark's historic opening night -- and although the rookie sensation from LSU also took a loss, she still had Latto front and center to support her!!!

Latto snuck in a quick interview at the Chicago Sky's season opener against the Dallas Wings Wednesday night -- she only flew into Texas to see Angel play.

The "Big Energy" rapper told viewers she believes 2024 is the year of the woman and backing the WNBA falls under that umbrella.

Angel clocked a solid showing despite scoring only 1 point in the first half ... the recent draft pick finished with 12 points, and eight rebounds but also recorded two turnovers and five fouls.

Her team lost 87-79 but similar to CC, she showed signs of early dominance in the surging league.