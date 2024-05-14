Angel Reese, Chicago Sky Still Flying Commercial Amid WNBA Charter Rollout

Not everybody in the WNBA is traveling in style just yet -- Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates are still flying commercial to start the 2024 season ... as the league continues to smooth out its new charter flight program.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx were the first two teams to reap the benefits of the WNBA's private plane partnership with Delta ... traveling to Connecticut and Seattle respectively in the comfort of their own aircrafts.

But the remaining three teams with away games to kickstart the season weren't so lucky ... as the Sky and Atlanta Dream hopped aboard commercial jets for their games.

The league said it is experiencing more issues than anticipated as it rolls out the charter program ... and Reese hopes that's the case, 'cause she took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

"Just praying that this is one of the last commercial flights the Chicago Sky has to fly ..." the ex-LSU star said on her story just minutes ago ... while also echoing her teammate Brianna Turner's comment on X.

"Like Breezy said 'practicing gratitude & patience as the league introduces charter flights for all teams,'" Reese added.