Celebs Show Out for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party

After The Show It's The After-Party ...

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned after a 6-year break, and the entertainment world made the most of it ... with tons of celebs getting together for the after-party, looking their best.

The big bash went down at the Crane Club near Manhattan's Meatpacking District ... featuring some of the biggest stars in music, sports and modeling.

Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones and Tyla headlined the musicians in attendance ... and their sexy and extravagant outfits will have you singing their praises.

WNBA star Angel Reese continued her whirlwind offseason, and Team USA gymnast Suni Lee traded her Paris Olympics medals for a diamond necklace.

Adriana Lima made a legendary comeback during the VS Fashion Show ... and she kept the vibes rolling at the after-party ... joined by fellow models Ashley Graham, Camille Kostek and Alessandra Ambrosio.