Suni Lee Fangirls Over BLACKPINK's Lisa At Victoria's Secret Show

Suni Lee might be an Olympic hero, but she still gets starstruck when meeting her favorite artists ... 'cause the Team USA gymnast fangirled out while watching LISA at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show -- and then they hung out at the after-party!!

The gold medalist was present at the big event ... and before all the models did their thing on the runway, she revealed she was excited to watch Tyla and the BLACKPINK member perform.

suni lee is excited to see lisa 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iqEK2iKSlN — lisa loops (@lsloops) October 15, 2024 @lsloops

"Like, I'm obsessed with both of them," Lee told Olivia Culpo, who told her she just missed the K-pop superstar walking by and she looked "drop dead gorgeous."

"No way, wait -- I missed her?? Dang it, oh gosh," the bummed-out 21-year-old said.

But it all worked out in the end for Lee -- 'cause not only did she have a great seat for Lisa's rendition of "Moonlit Floor," the two also linked up at the post-show festivities!!

"My queen," Lee said alongside video of the performance.

There were plenty of other sports figures present on Tuesday -- WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick showed up in a stunning dress.