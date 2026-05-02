Kanye West and Bianca Censori Make Surprise Appearance at North West Pop-Up in L.A.

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori stepped out in Los Angeles this week to support North West’s pop-up shop ... showing full-on support for the young prodigy's music debut.

The couple was seen attending the event tied to North, which drew attention as fans gathered for the limited-time retail experience in L.A. ... marking another joint appearance for Ye and Censori.

North dropped her debut EP project "N0rth4evr" on Friday, which features six tracks. To celebrate the launch, North held a pop-up event at Complex LA’s Fairfax location, where fans could check out the new rollout and merchandise tied to the project.

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According to Complex, Ye -- a longtime figure in the fashion world himself -- took pictures and signed merch for fans, as did his 12-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.

North herself stepped out in a bold, fashion-forward look ... adding a new twist to her now-signature blue hair -- this time, styling it with spiked details coming out of it -- giving the whole vibe a sharp and edgy feel.

Bianca made sure to get her own moment, showing off some platform red boots and ginger hair ... notably rocking an eyebrow piercing to match North's grungy vibe.