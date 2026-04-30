Hip Hop Hotties 'Cherish' 'Memba Them?!
Hip Hop Hotties Cherish 'Memba Them?! 'Do It To It!'
Published
Girl group Cherish -- made up of sisters Farrah King, Felisha King, Fallon King, and Neosha King -- were in their late teens and early 20s when their hit song "Do It To It" dropped back in 2006.
The bop peaked at Number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached Number 10 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
"Bounce wit' it, drop wit' it. Lean wit' it, rock wit' it. Snap wit' it. All my ladies pop yo' backs wit' it!"