Hip Hop Hotties 'Cherish' 'Memba Them?!

'Do It To It!'

Girl group Cherish -- made up of sisters Farrah King, Felisha King, Fallon King, and Neosha King -- were in their late teens and early 20s when their hit song "Do It To It" dropped back in 2006.

The bop peaked at Number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached Number 10 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.