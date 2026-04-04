Kanye West Brings Out Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott & More at Sold-Out L.A. Show

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Check it out -- the crowd erupted in cheer when Lauryn made her way to the stage through a cloud of smoke and jumped into an electrifying performance of "All Falls Down." Kanye sampled Lauryn's 2002 live track "Mystery of Iniquity" on "All Falls Down."

Lauryn stayed on stage for several numbers ... singing a rendition of "Doo Wop (That Thing)," which transitioned into Ye’s "Believe What I Say." Kanye's 2021 song samples Lauryn's 'Doo Wop' as well. She wasn't done there, BTW ...

Kanye West brought out Lauryn Hill, and she brought out Bob Marley’s grandsons Zion Marley and YG Marley 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o0tEbrifYE @wyd_stan

Kanye at one point exited the stage and had all attention on his music idol ... allowing her to bring her sons Zion Marley and YG Marley to passionately sing "Heartbeat," "Crisis," and "Praise Jah in the Moonlight," which they wrote together.

Clearly, Kanye has a lot of love for the "Ready or Not" hitmaker. Last year, he compared his then-unreleased "Bully" album to Lauryn's iconic 1998 record, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

KANYE WEST

TRAVIS SCOTT



FATHER

PERFORMED LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME pic.twitter.com/SXjkvwtniD @yeeeeezos

Aside from Lauryn, Kanye also brought out Travis to perform the lead single from "Bully" -- their collaboration, "Father." Travis also performed "Fein" at SoFi, and the crowd went wild when the intro to Travis' hit started playing.

Kanye's eldest, North, even made another appearance. She also entertained the crowd during the first show at SoFi earlier this week ... and ended up rapping "Bless Me" and "Piercing on My Hand" at both shows.

To top things off, CeeLo came out to perform the title track of Ye's album -- which he's featured on -- with Kanye. Plus, Kanye was joined by André Troutman to perform their song, "All the Love."

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And, Ye was supported by his wife, Bianca Censori, who danced around in her VIP section at SoFi Stadium.

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Clearly, Kanye's got a lot of support behind him ... remember, we talked to Donnell Rawlings after night 1 of Ye's SoFi shows, and he told us he thinks Black people have forgiven Kanye following his years of controversies and antisemitic remarks -- but the comedian added white people aren't as forgiving to the guy.

TMZ's Harvey and Charles discuss whether Black people are more forgiving than white people 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CMVVjarPIy @TMZ

Donnell's comments even got some in our office talking about the hot topic ... take a listen to the video above to hear the full discussion.

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