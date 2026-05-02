Megan Thee Stallion Seen Leaving Final 'Moulin Rouge!' Performance

Megan Thee Stallion was spotted in New York closing out her recently cut-short run in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," where she had been one of the production’s standout guest stars.

Photos of Meg show the artist leaving the theater around 1:30 AM, looking relaxed after taking her final bow during the show’s late performance and heading out into the night as fans and paparazzi waited outside.

Megan had been linked to the Broadway production during its current run, but it was known her involvement was always expected to be limited due to her touring and recording commitments ... however, Meg was scheduled to go on for another 2 weeks of shows, before cutting her appearances short earlier this week.

As we previously reported, Megan's early exit announcement followed news of her breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson.

The singer told TMZ via her rep ... "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Play video content Video: Megan Thee Stallion Tear Up in her Broadway Show After Klay Thompson Breakup Christian Martinez via Storyful

Remember, meg appeared pretty emotional in her first performance after announcing the breakup -- wiping some tears while getting massive praise from the crowd.