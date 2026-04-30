Play video content Video: Lexie Brown Says She's Gotten Death Threats Over Klay Thompson Cheating Rumors Fox News Digital

WNBA star Lexie Brown is begging Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion to come forward and say she had nothing to do with their split ... claiming the cheating rumors have gotten so out of hand, she's getting death threats.

The Seattle Storm guard spoke to Fox News Digital about the recent internet chatter about her alleged involvement in the rapper and NBA champ's messy split ... and she's doubling down that it simply wasn't the case.

While Brown said she knows Klay from sharing the same profession, it ends there -- she doesn't even consider him a friend. As for Meg, she's never met her.

Brown is pissed she's the only one coming forward to refute the reports ... and she has no idea how to digest it all.

"The fact that I'm still the only one defending my name, I have no idea how to process that," Brown said. "And that's the last thing I'm struggling to process, is that there's this massive outcry for protecting Black women and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown's name in any of those conversations."

Now, Brown is alone in cleaning up a mess she says she never even caused ... and she was expecting the two to clear the air, but it never came.

"Surely somebody that knows the truth -- and that is almost everybody involved knows that I was not involved in the situation at all -- would surely step in and say something ... and it didn't happen."

Brown said she's now gotten death threats ... and her family has been targeted with them too -- to the point where she has been forced to hire security.