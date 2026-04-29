Steven McBee Jr. Cheating Claims: Man Accused With Allie Eklund Speaks Out

Drew Dodson is breaking his silence after being accused of hooking up with Steven McBee Jr.'s girlfriend, Allie Eklund, and he's pushing back on the cheating claims.

Dodson addressed the drama in an Instagram Story, saying he hadn't planned to speak out but felt forced to after the situation "took on a life of its own" online.

"I was at Stagecoach with a big group of friends, including someone I've known for years," he wrote, adding he was simply "enjoying the night like everyone else."

According to Drew, things spiraled when the night was "turned into public accusations about both of us without any conversation or attempt to actually understand what happened."

He doubled down ... "The reality is simple ... I was there with friends, nothing more" ... making it clear he's not interested in going back and forth and just wants to "clear the air and keep it moving."

The post comes after Steven claimed he ended things with Allie after leaving Stagecoach early, then getting hit with DMs, calls and even video allegedly showing her getting close with another man, later identified as Drew.

Steven said he was told there was "handholding, grinding, dancing" and a "drunken stupor" at an afterparty ... though he admitted he doesn't know exactly what happened.

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