Coldplay Kiss-Cam Couple's Kristin Cabot Says Chris Martin Never Reached Out

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"Lights will guide ..." Kristin Cabot straight outta anything Coldplay-related -- 'cause she’s officially done with the band after that cheating scandal blew up her life last year.

We caught up with Kristin at the PRWeek Crisis Comms Conference Thursday -- and she tells us after that jumbotron moment showing her cozy with her then-boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ... Chris Martin never hit her up.

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Check the full video -- we ask if she wants him to reach out ... and whether she’d ever pull up to a Coldplay concert again. You can probably guess the vibe.

No doubt that viral clip flipped her world upside down -- but she’s looking cool, calm, and very collected now. You can see it in her demeanor ... especially since she’s out there in D.C. headlining the talk, "Kristin Cabot: Taking Back The Narrative."

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As you know, Kristin's been sticking to her story even as the internet crowned her a homewrecker -- she's said her estranged husband already knew about her relationship with Andy ... so in her mind, that part’s settled.