Coldplay Kiss-Cam Couple's Kristin Cabot Says Chris Martin Never Reached Out
Coldplay Couple's Kristin Cabot Chris Martin Never Checked In On Me!!!
"Lights will guide ..." Kristin Cabot straight outta anything Coldplay-related -- 'cause she’s officially done with the band after that cheating scandal blew up her life last year.
We caught up with Kristin at the PRWeek Crisis Comms Conference Thursday -- and she tells us after that jumbotron moment showing her cozy with her then-boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ... Chris Martin never hit her up.
Check the full video -- we ask if she wants him to reach out ... and whether she’d ever pull up to a Coldplay concert again. You can probably guess the vibe.
No doubt that viral clip flipped her world upside down -- but she’s looking cool, calm, and very collected now. You can see it in her demeanor ... especially since she’s out there in D.C. headlining the talk, "Kristin Cabot: Taking Back The Narrative."
As you know, Kristin's been sticking to her story even as the internet crowned her a homewrecker -- she's said her estranged husband already knew about her relationship with Andy ... so in her mind, that part’s settled.
As for Coldplay? That chapter’s closed -- and she’s not pressing play again!