Cheating Coldplay Couple Spoofed in Super Bowl Pepsi Ad

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot -- the couple who got caught having an affair at a Coldplay concert last summer -- won't ever live it down ... because Pepsi's thrown the moment into their new ad campaign!

The soda giant just dropped their Super Bowl ad on social media ... which begins with a polar bear -- an iconic Coca-Cola mascot -- taking the Pepsi Challenge, and choosing Pepsi over Coke.

The shocked bear runs off to a therapy session -- with a heavily bearded Taika Waititi talking him through his issues -- before he hits the city streets and meets a lady bear on the street ... who offers him a Pepsi.

The two then attend a concert together ... where they're shown on the Jumbotron ... cuddled up and sipping on the beverage.

The bears are shocked ... but, unlike their real-life inspo, they don't dive out of frame ... living their Pepsi life loud and proud.

While the commercial ends on a high note for these ursine creatures, it didn't work out as well for their real-life counterparts.

Byron, the then-CEO of tech company Astronomer, and Cabot -- a high-ranking member of the human resources team -- were forced to resign in disgrace after the cameras at a Coldplay show caught them in a compromising position.

Kristen was estranged from her husband -- though not officially divorced -- at the time, and she and Andy quickly became laughingstocks on the internet. Andy is still with his wife today.