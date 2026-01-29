Kendall Jenner Calls Tom Brady While on 'Jimmy Fallon' to Discuss Super Bowl

Play video content NBC

Tom Brady made a surprise appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday night -- all thanks to Kendall Jenner!

It's all in the clip -- the supermodel video-called the 7-time Super Bowl champ during her interview on 'The Tonight Show' to get his analysis on both teams heading into Super Bowl LX -- the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Tom walked Kendall and Jimmy through his thoughts on each team ... which Kendall pretended to follow along with, leading to laughs from the audience. At the end of his analysis, Kendall decided she'd go with the "underdog" Pats.

Kendall actually has a motivated reason to be so invested in the big game ... she said she's placing a bet with Fanatics Sportsbook, and plans to donate any money she wins to charity.

We'll have to see if the Patriots pull through -- they face off against the Seahawks Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Notably, Kendall's ex Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show ... which, as you know, has caused immense backlash from fans who believe the NFL should showcase a performer who sings in English.

