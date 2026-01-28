Ty Law Says Belichick Hall of Fame Snub 'Is Some Bulls***'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ty Law and Asante Samuel are reacting to Bill Belichick's crazy snub from the Pro Football Hall of Fame ... and both New England Patriots greats are beyond shocked the 6x Super Bowl-winning head coach missed the cut!

"This is some bulls***, man. This is personal. It's personal. I don't know what's going on in there," Law, a Hall of Famer who played for Belichick for five seasons in New England, told Babcock on Thursday.

"I think it's a huge black eye for the Hall of Fame because this thing was built, the Hall of Fame, for the greatest, the greatest athletes, contributors, coaches, whoever played the game, and he is the epitome of that. He is the greatest coach with the most accomplishments, period, in NFL history, and when you don't put him in on the first go-around, what is that saying about the Hall of Fame?" Law said.

The 3x Super Bowl champ added ... "I can't wear that jacket comfortably when Bill Belichick isn't in. he should be in. It's a different tier, man. Even within the Hall of Fame."

As for Asante, a 4x Pro Bowler who also played five seasons for Belichick, he was miffed as well.

"I think this is one of the most atrocious things you could do," Samuels said, adding, "It says a lot to the credibility of the Hall of Fame."

Speaking of credibility, Asante has a ton. He's been known to criticize his former head coach when he sees fit ... but this obviously isn't one of those times.

So, why does he think they screwed Belichick? They hate us 'cause they ain't us.