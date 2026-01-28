Pro Football Hall of Fame Voters Air Out Bill Belichick Ballots

Bill Belichick’s Pro Football Hall of Fame snub has turned into a full-blown mess … and now voters are starting to speak out.

After the legendary coach reportedly -- and shockingly -- failed to get in on the first ballot, fans immediately demanded answers ... and nearly 20 Hall selectors have now stepped into the spotlight, pulling back the curtain on what's usually a very secretive process.

Some have gone on record saying Belichick was an obvious choice and should've been a first-ballot lock ... while others have expressed frustration with how the results leaked -- adding to the chaos surrounding the decision.

Nominees must receive at least 80 percent of the vote from the 50-member selection committee to be inducted ... meaning 40 "yes" votes are required.

The rare public comments have only fueled the outrage, with fans demanding transparency and wondering how a coach widely considered the greatest of all time didn't clear the bar.

Even Hall of Fame inductees are voicing their outrage ... including FOX's Jimmy Johnson with a bizarre quote tweet.

I would bet that if the HOF votes were public very few of the assholes that did not vote for Bill Belichick would come forward..already some are lying about their vote https://t.co/QukMcrNQVR — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 28, 2026 @JimmyJohnson

A University of North Carolina spokesperson told TMZ Sports ... "It's hard to imagine a scenario where Bill Belichick is not a first ballot selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The greatest coaching resume in NFL history speaks for itself, and we are fortunate to have Coach Belichick leading our team."

Most voters remain anonymous, but more keep breaking the ranks … adding gasoline to an already raging fire.