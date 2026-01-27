Bill Belichick, 6x Super Bowl Winning Head Coach, Not Elected To Hall Of Fame

Bill Belichick -- arguably the greatest football coach of all-time -- has inexplicably come up short his first time on the Hall of Fame ballot ... meaning the man with 8 rings will NOT be going into Canton this year!

As you'd expect, upon hearing the ludicrous news, everyone around the sport was left questioning ... how?

Belichick's resume is unmatched. He is a 6x Super Bowl-winning head coach, and he won two more as an assistant for the New York Giants. Bill was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year three times, and he won 333 games as an HC, including the playoffs.

The snub sent some of the best players in the world into a frenzy, with J.J. Watt reacting on X.

"I can’t be reading this right. This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame. There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer," the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year said.

Patrick Mahomes also weighed in, writing, "Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible."

Fans, too, with one summing up the feelings of many around football. "I’m not a fan of BB…. But this is criminal!"

Former Steelers' DB turned analyst Ryan Clark also chimed in ... "Bill Belichick not being a first ballot Hall of Famer means that no coach should ever be. It means that the voters have decided there isn’t a coaching resume that warrants First Ballot consideration!"

"He is the GREATEST, most ACCOMPLISHED coach of all time! This is egregious!"

ESPN reported that Belichick was "disappointed" after finding out he didn't make the cut.

FWIW, several coaches have made it on the first ballot ... Don Shula, Chuck Noll, and Tom Landry.