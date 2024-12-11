Bill Belichick Expected To Be Next UNC Head Coach

It appears Bill Belichick will return to the sidelines in 2025 ... he's now expected to take the head coaching job at the Univ. of North Carolina.

Multiple reports state Belichick and the university are in the midst of putting the finishing touches on a contract that will make the 72-year-old the Tar Heels' sideline manager for the foreseeable future.

The impending move will mark Belichick's first foray into the college football waters ... as he had previously spent all of his time under a headset in the NFL.

Belichick famously coached the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023, winning six Super Bowls. Prior to that, he logged five seasons as the head man in Cleveland.

He also spent time on the Colts', Lions', Broncos', Jets' and Giants' staffs as an assistant.

Belichick is not, however, unfamiliar with the college game -- he was around it plenty this season, especially as he followed his son, Stephen, while he performed his coaching duties at the Univ. of Washington.

Belichick also has some time to UNC -- his father, Steve, helped coach the Tar Heels in the 1950s.