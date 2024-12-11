Bill Belichick's GF Follows UNC Cheer Accounts On Instagram, Sign Of Impending Deal?

If Tar Heels fans needed further proof a deal for Bill Belichick might be imminent ... look no further than his girlfriend's Instagram page -- she just followed two UNC cheer accounts.

Jordon Hudson -- a former college cheerleader who still competes on the mats -- added @carolinacheerleading and @unc_allgirlcheer to her following list on Wednesday ... a clue that Belichick could be inching toward officially being named the next head coach of the Tar Heels football team.

The first account Jordon subscribed to describes itself as the "official Instagram for the University of North Carolina cheerleading program," while the second touts itself to be the landing page for UNC's competitive club cheerleading squad.

It, of course, doesn't mean Belichick's a lock for Chapel Hill -- but it's now the second time this week Hudson has offered up some clues on her social media page that a signed contract could be close.

You'll recall, on Monday, she told a North Carolina fan she'd let Bill know they wanted him at UNC -- all while including a winky face and a blue heart.

Belichick -- whose father actually helped coach UNC in the 1950s -- confirmed late Monday morning he has been in talks with UNC officials about the open job ... and reportedly, the two sides have mutual interest in one another.