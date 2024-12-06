Bill Belichick Hits Red Carpet With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had a very public date night Thursday -- hitting a red carpet in front of dozens of cameras ... making it clear their relationship is going as strong as ever.

The two stepped out at New York City's American Museum of Natural History for The Museum Gala ... and they looked good as they strutted in front of paps.

Belichick ditched his normal cut-sleeve hoodie for a black tuxedo, white shirt and black bowtie ... while Jordon donned an elegant black dress for the occasion.

The couple looked very lovey -- as Bill put his arm around Jordon's waist. Later in the night, People reported Hudson was seen rubbing the 72-year-old's back as they were in line for some treats.

The event was put on to help raise funds for some of the Museum's special programming ... and Belichick and Hudson got the chance to rub elbows with several high-profile celebs while there. Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and Alec Baldwin were all spotted enjoying the evening together.

Belichick and Hudson first met on a plane ride back in 2021 -- and began dating around a year later. Initially, they kept things very private -- but in the last few months, they've kicked things up, even rocking an adorable couple's costume for Halloween.