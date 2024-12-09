Bill Belichick's Girlfriend In Support Of UNC Job Acceptance

Seems Bill Belichick's girlfriend wouldn't mind seeing him in Carolina blue ... 'cause Jordon Hudson's social media activity on Monday indicated she's a fan of him accepting the vacant UNC head coaching job.

Hudson wrote in a comment on her Instagram page to a Tar Heel supporter that sure appeared to be a stamp of approval on Bill potentially going to Chapel Hill in 2025.

The UNC backer wrote to Jordon, "Tell Bill to come to UNC!!" ... and she responded by saying, "I'll pass the message along..."

She added a winky face and a Carolina blue heart -- seemingly showing she'd love to see college football Bill.

Belichick, of course, interviewed with UNC officials earlier this month for the open gig ... and talks have reportedly continued in earnest since their meetup.

There's been a lot of skepticism, however, surrounding him taking the role -- after all, he's never coached at the collegiate level ... and he's never given off the vibe that he'd like to deal with recruiting or any of the headaches that have come with NIL as well.

But, Belichick does have a tie to UNC -- his dad, Steve, helped coach the Tar Heels in the 1950s. He's also been around the collegiate game a lot this year -- visiting his son at Washington.