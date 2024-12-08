Ty Law Says Bill Belichick Not Washed, Game Hasn't Passed Him By

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ty Law is running to his former head coach's defense ... telling TMZ Sports that Bill Belichick is absolutely NOT washed.

"If anything," the Hall of Famer said of his former Patriots manager, "the game has to catch up to his knowledge!"

Of course, there are plenty of Belichick detractors out there who'd disagree ... pointing to The Hoodie's 29-38 record following Tom Brady's New England departure as evidence that the NFL has passed him by.

But Law -- who won three Super Bowls under Belichick in the early 2000s -- is adamant Bill can still get the job done on the big-league sidelines.

As for if he actually wants to come back, Law said he's pretty sure of it ... although he believes Belichick won't take just any old gig.

"It has to be the right opportunity," the ex-cornerback said, "because as you can see, he's having fun doing TV."

Law just spent some time with Belichick in New Orleans -- and it seems he came away from their meetup under the impression the 72-year-old is looking for a legit quarterback and a real-deal defense in his next stop.

Jacksonville, Chicago and Dallas all seem to fit that mold ... but wherever he ends up -- Law's making it clear that if there's a QB and a D, Bill's got a great chance to get one more ring.