Bill Belichick Dodges Jab Over Couples Halloween Costume With Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick rolled with the punches during his latest TV appearance ... perfectly evading a friendly jab over his couples Halloween costume with Jordon Hudson.

The 72-year-old legendary coach was met with a hard-hitting question on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday ... when the ESPN talent hilariously asked if he had been fishing recently.

It was a clear reference to BB and his 24-year-old girlfriend's fisherman and mermaid-themed 'fits for the holiday ... and it wasn't lost on the Patriots great.

"Yeah, I got a big one, but I've been spending more time on the All-Belichick team," the Patriots great said minutes ago ... as he chose to dive into the real task at hand.

Belichick has been on the receiving end of his fair share of jokes even before the new romance went public ... but he's put on a master class in how to block out the haters.