Bill Belichick's Ex, Linda Holliday, Wears 'Kill Bill' Halloween Costume

Seems Linda Holliday still ain't over her breakup with Bill Belichick ... as she was spotted over the weekend rockin' a "Kill Bill" Halloween costume.

A photo of her in Uma Thurman's iconic "The Bride" yellow get-up -- complete with a fake samurai sword -- made its way to social media on Tuesday ... and according to the "GoJo and Golic" podcast, the snap came from a costume party Holliday attended on Saturday night with her gal pals.

It's almost Halloween, and Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's Ex, was spotted dressed up as Uma Thurman's character from 'Kill Bill' 🎃⚔️😳



"This is not a subtle costume at all!" @golic



"Subtle as a sledgehammer." @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/YZrlfCFIX6 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 29, 2024 @GoJoandGolic

Holliday, of course, dated Belichick for more than a decade ... but split with the legendary NFL coach some two years ago.

Belichick has since moved on with a 24-year-old cheerleader, Jordon Hudson ... and their budding romance has become highly publicized, to say the least.

Many X users have dubbed Holliday's Halloween 'fit as petty -- especially in the wake of Bill's new relationship -- but on her Instagram page Wednesday morning, she seemed to tell the haters to stand down ... writing, "Can everyone please stop being offended by absolutely EVERYTHING?"

"Ya'll would have never survived in the Eddie Murphy, Andrew Dice Clay, etc etc days," she continued. "Shoot you wouldn't survive the late night talk's shows like Jay Leno or David Letterman."

"For the love of God, laugh a little. Lighten up. Everything isn't an attack."